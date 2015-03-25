Kyle Edmund Beats Denis Shapovalov In Brisbane

British number two Kyle Edmund claimed a comeback victory over Denis Shapovalov to reach the second round at the Brisbane International.

The 22-year-old lost the first set on a tie break but fought back in the second and third to record a 6-7 (5/7) 7-6 (7/4) 6-4 victory over his 18-year-old Canadian opponent in two-and-a-half hours.

Next up for the Brit is South Korea's Hyeon Chung, who upset fifth seed Gilles Muller 6-3 7-6 (7/1).

American qualifier Michael Mmoh advanced thanks to a 6-3 6-4 victory over Argentina's Federico Delbonis in 69 minutes, while seventh seed Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia became another seed to crash out following a 6-7 (4/7) 6-3 6-2 defeat to Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin.

