 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Kyle Edmund Beats Denis Shapovalov In Brisbane

02 January 2018 05:23

British number two Kyle Edmund claimed a comeback victory over Denis Shapovalov to reach the second round at the Brisbane International.

The 22-year-old lost the first set on a tie break but fought back in the second and third to record a 6-7 (5/7) 7-6 (7/4) 6-4 victory over his 18-year-old Canadian opponent in two-and-a-half hours.

Next up for the Brit is South Korea's Hyeon Chung, who upset fifth seed Gilles Muller 6-3 7-6 (7/1).

American qualifier Michael Mmoh advanced thanks to a 6-3 6-4 victory over Argentina's Federico Delbonis in 69 minutes, while seventh seed Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia became another seed to crash out following a 6-7 (4/7) 6-3 6-2 defeat to Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin.

mfl

Source: PA-WIRE

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.