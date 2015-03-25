 
Kyle Edmund beaten in Atlanta Open semi-final

30 July 2017 03:24

Kyle Edmund failed to reach the first ATP final of his career after going down to a three-set defeat to Ryan Harrison at the BB&T Atlanta Open.

Edmund won the first set tie-break but Harrison rallied to win the remaining two sets to book a date with fellow American John Isner in Sunday's final after the 6-7 (7/5) 6-3 6-4 win.

Edmund broke Harrison as he was serving for the first set and carried that momentum into the tie-break to take the set.

But Harrison recovered and raced into a 4-1 lead in the second set to level the match.

Harrison won eight of the final nine points of the match, breaking Edmund to love at 4-4 and secured victory when the Brity drove a forehand wide.

Source: PA

