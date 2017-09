British number two Kyle Edmund was beaten by young American Jared Donaldson in the second round of the Chengdu Open.

Edmund turned the match around after failing to win a game in the opening set but a tight decider went the way of 20-year-old Donaldson for a 6-0 1-6 6-4 victory.

Sixth seed Edmund, ranked 12 places higher than his opponent at 46, paid for a poor first-serve percentage, with Donaldson profiting on the Yorkshireman's second delivery and converting his third match point.

Source: PA

