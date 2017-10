Kyle Edmund was beaten by second seed Alexander Zverev in the first round of the China Open in Beijing.

The British number two was outplayed in the first set but put up a good fight in the second and served to take the match to a decider at 5-4.

However, he played a poor game and, after saving two match points to force a tie-break, slipped to a 6-3 7-6 (7/3) defeat.

Source: PA

