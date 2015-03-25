 
Kyle Edmund battles past Evgeny Donskoy to reach the Paris Masters second round

31 October 2017 03:24

Kyle Edmund saved a match point in a fine comeback win over Evgeny Donskoy in the first round of the Paris Masters.

The British number three arrived in France having reached his third ATP Tour semi-final in Vienna last weekend and defeat to Russian Donskoy would have been a disappointing way to end the season.

But he battled to a 5-7 7-6 (9/7) 6-3 victory and will face 16th seed Jack Sock in the second round.

Edmund recovered from 0-3 only to lose the first set on a cruel net cord and then found himself in big trouble after losing the opening three games of the second set to a player ranked 26 places lower.

But history repeated itself as world number 50 Edmund hit back for 3-3 and then produced a fine serve to save a Donskoy match point at 6-7 in the tie-break.

He eventually took it 9-7 and carried his momentum into the decider, turning the tables by winning the first three games and clinching victory on his third match point.

Source: PA

