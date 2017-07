Great Britain's Kyle Edmund advanced to the quarter-finals of the BB&T Atlanta Open with a come-from-behind victory over Peter Gojowczyk.

Edmund lost the the first set but he recovered to come out on top with a 2-6 6-4 7-5 victory despite a rain break in Georgia.

The 22-year-old will play Jack Sock or Dudi Sela in the last eight after the victory over the German.

Source: PA

