Kvitova eases into Aegon Classic quarters after comfortable win over Broady

21 June 2017 04:24

Naomi Broady was well beaten by Petra Kvitova in the second round of the Aegon Classic in Birmingham.

Kvitova has been installed as the second favourite for Wimbledon despite only playing in her second event since returning from the horrific knife attack she suffered at her home in December.

And, if the Czech can continue playing like this, a third Wimbledon title does not seem out of the question.

Broady, the British number two, matched Kvitova early in both sets but struggled thereafter in a 6-2 6-2 loss.

The 27-year-old had posted one of the best wins of her career in the first round against France's Alize Cornet and held her opening service game to love.

The pair had never met before but once Kvitova got a handle on the Broady serve, she began to exert significant pressure.

Broady is 6ft 2in and struggles with the low bounce on grass, and Kvitova was soon moving her around the court.

The two-time Wimbledon champion reeled off five games in a row to win the opening set before Broady dug in again at the start of the second.

The world number 111 took Kvitova to deuce in the fourth game but was unable to force the break as she became increasingly frustrated with her play.

Broady then recovered from 0-40 only to double fault on the fourth break point and the match quickly ran away from her after that.

Kvitova is through to the quarter-finals for the first time in Birmingham and will next play either fifth seed Kristina Mladenovic or China's Zhang Shuai.

