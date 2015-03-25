 
Krunic denies Date her Japan Open destiny in round one

12 September 2017 06:53

Kimiko Date's career ended in a 'double-bagel' defeat to Aleksandra Krunic in the first round of the Japan Open.

Date, 46, announced last week that her home tournament, which she has won four times, would be her last.

A former world number four, Date reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon in the 1990s.

Serbian Krunic showed there was little room for sentiment, though, as she cruised to a 6-0 6-0 victory.

Miyu Kato won the all-Japanese showdown with Nao Hibino 6-3 6-4 while another home hope, Risa Ozaki, lost 6-1 7-5 to Poland's Magda Linette.

