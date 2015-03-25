Kristina Mladenovic survives 'epic' encounter with Shelby Rogers

Kristina Mladenovic used another life at the French Open to set up an enticing fourth-round clash with defending champion Garbine Muguruza.

Having defied a bad back to beat Jennifer Brady 9-7 in the third set in the first round, Mladenovic trailed Shelby Rogers 5-2 in the decider on Friday but recovered to win 7-5 4-6 8-6.

The 13th seed is carrying the hopes of the home nation, who have waited 17 years to celebrate a French singles champion.

Mladenovic said: "T hat was epic. I think that's the word I'm going to use, because I still don't know how I won that match.

"Shelby was playing great tennis, but I had no doubt about it, because she played quarter-finals here last year and she has a great game for clay.

"She really pushed me through the last breath I had. I always believe until the last point. That's kind of my motto every single match."

Mladenovic is still affected on serve by her back troubles, and any slips against Muguruza on Sunday are likely to be punished.

The fourth seed is playing herself into arguably her best form since winning the title here 12 months ago having come through a tough section of the draw.

Muguruza overpowered Yulia Putintseva 7-5 6-2, following up wins over Francesca Schiavone and Anett Kontaveit.

Mladenovic said: "It's a tough draw, but I think it's also tough for her. It's going to be exciting. She's obviously playing great tennis. She's had tough matches, which shows she's in a great rhythm."

Muguruza has failed to make the final of a single tournament since beating Serena Williams to win her maiden grand slam last June.

The Spaniard has struggled with the expectation on her shoulders and is happy to have been tested in the early rounds.

She said: "I think the more matches I play and the toughest vic tories gives you self confidence, a successful feeling out there. I'm happy I went out there without fear. I wanted the match."

Serena Williams was again at Roland Garros to support sister Venus, who continued her smooth passage through the draw with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Elise Mertens.

Eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova is among the favourites for the title and survived another tough scrap, this time beating Zhang Shuai 7-6 (7/5) 4-6 7-5 in a match that lasted three hours and 10 minutes.

Sam Stosur has been untroubled so far, with the 2010 finalist beating Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-2 6-2 on Friday, while Timea Bacsinszky ended the run of lucky loser Ons Jabeur.

Caroline Wozniacki and Cici Bellis will have to try again on Saturday after their match was called off because of rain with Wozniacki leading 6-2 2-5.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.