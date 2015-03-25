Kristina Mladenovic reaches Ricoh Open quarter-finals

Second seed Kristina Mladenovic recovered from being a set down to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich into the quarter-finals of the Ricoh Open in 's-Hertogenbosch.

The French world number 13 came back to record a 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory over Sasnovich to set up a last-eight meeting with seventh seed Lesia Tsurenko.

Croatian fifth seed Ana Konjuh also progressed following a similar test in her match against Richel Hogenkamp.

Local favourite Hogenkamp looked like springing a surprise before falling to defeat as Konjuh reacted well to win 4-6 6-3 6-4.

She will face Evgeniya Rodina in the quarter-finals after the Russian saw off Antonia Lottner of Germany 7-5 6-3.

There was better news for Dutch wildcard Arantxa Rus who, fresh from an opening-round win over sixth seed Timea Babos, beat Andrea Hlavackova 6-2 7-5 and will face Natalia Vikhlyantseva for a place in the semi-finals.

Source: PA

