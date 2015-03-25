 
Kristina Mladenovic criticises dangerous Wimbledon courts

07 July 2017 12:09

Wimbledon's courts have become dangerous because the hot weather has caused large patches of grass to wear away after just four days of the championships, French player Kristina Mladenovic has claimed.

The 24-year-old was knocked out of the women's singles on Thursday by American Alison Riske, losing a three-set match on Court 18.

She claimed the court was not fit to be used, only for the All England Club to reject her argument.

Mladenovic said: "It's quite unique with your opponent, after two games, you both agree on stopping playing in a slam.

"You're asking the referee to tell you what's the rule if both players don't want to keep on playing. And the answer is that they just can't do anything, unfortunately, and you have to keep on playing. In case something bad happens.

"There's no grass. I don't know how to describe it. It's not even clay. It's not flat. I mean, I don't know."

She added: "There was a huge hole on the sides where Pam (Whytcross), the referee, came to actually took pictures of it. There was a hole. So it was not even flat.

"I realised that because at the warm-up I kind of twisted a little bit my ankle.

"I feel it's totally different than the previous years. But, you know, I'm not criticising. I'm not an expert at all on grass courts. I guess the climate doesn't help, the fact that it's too nice, too hot, too sunny, makes everything very dry. That's what we got as an answer from the officials."

The All England Club responded by stating: "The grand slam supervisor (Pam Whytcross) and the assistant referee (Denise Parnell) both attended Court 18 during the Mladenovic vs Riske match, inspected it, and in their experienced view judged it playable as per normal. The head of courts and horticulture (Neil Stubley) and the head groundsman (Grant Cantin) were also in attendance.

"The court preparation has been to exactly the same meticulous standard as in previous years. Grass is a natural surface and it is usual for the baselines to start to be showing signs of wear and tear four days into the championships."

Several players, when asked about the conditions, said they were nothing out of the ordinary.

Roger Federer said any concerns should be listened to.

The seven-time champion said: "You should always take the players' opinion serious, especially when both say it.

"But to postpone a match because of slippery grass, I have never heard that. It's a tough one."

Source: PA

