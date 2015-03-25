Kristina Mladenovic beats defending champion Garbine Muguruza at French Open

Kristina Mladenovic overcame 16 double faults to stun defending champion Garbine Muguruza in the fourth round of the French Open.

This was the biggest match of the women's tournament so far - 2016 winner against great French hope.

Mladenovic has been one of the form players of the year and arrived in Paris high on the list of favourites to lift the trophy, despite only having reached the quarter-finals of a grand slam once.

She can now make that twice after a 6-1 3-6 6-3 victory over Muguruza that was not short on drama.

Mladenovic raced through the first set but Muguruza pegged her back, with the Spaniard looking much more like the player who stunned Serena Williams last year than the one who has failed to make a single final since.

Muguruza had taken confidence from coming through three tough matches but a break of serve at the start of the decider gave the impetus back to Mladenovic.

The 24-year-old tweaked her back on the eve of the tournament and has struggled on serve ever since.

She was under pressure in almost every game - often self-inflicted with a raft of double faults.

But Mladenovic played superbly on the big points, pumping her fist and screaming after every one, and Muguruza's resistance wilted in a poor final game.

The Spaniard stormed off court wagging her finger at the vocal crowd, while Mladenovic celebrated almost as if she had won the tournament, running to shake hands with French federation president Bernard Giudicelli.

Three more wins would see her become the first home winner of a singles title at Roland Garros since Mary Pierce in 2000, but there must be some concern over how much physical and emotional energy she has expended.

The 13th seed came close to losing in both the first and third rounds and must now refocus for a last-eight clash with either Venus Williams or Timea Bacsinszky.

Source: PA

