Konta suffers shock early exit on mixed day for British players at US Open

What had looked set to be a very good day for Great Britain at the US Open ended on a sour note with a shock defeat for Johanna Konta.

After victories for Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie boosted British spirits in the absence of Andy Murray, Konta seemed poised to make it three out of four when she won the first set against Aleksandra Krunic.

But the 78th-ranked Serbian fought back to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 and Konta joined Heather Watson in falling at the first hurdle.

This was Konta's second first-round loss of the season at a grand slam after she was beaten by Hsieh Su-wei at the French Open.

But the 26-year-old struggles on clay and had never won a match at Roland Garros while she had made the fourth round on her last two visits to Flushing Meadows.

Her brilliant run to the semi-finals at Wimbledon marked her out as a contender for the title and she went into the tournament as one of eight women vying for the world number one ranking.

Konta said: ''She played very well. She played consistently much better than I did. I think she was able to raise her level throughout the match, and mine fluctuated a little bit up and down.

''So I think in terms of effort and fight, I competed until the very last point. I think the level of tennis by her was just better today.

''It's definitely not an easy loss to take. I would have liked to have been involved here for much longer.''

Watson suffered her seventh successive opening-round defeat at Flushing Meadows, losing 6-4 6-4 to France's Alize Cornet.

There was much better news on the men's side, where qualifier Norrie won his fourth successive match and the first of his career in the main draw of a grand slam.

It was not in the manner he wanted, with Russian opponent Dmitry Tursunov retiring with a knee injury trailing 7-6 (9/7) 6-1.

Norrie is the latest British hope to emerge, the 22-year-old honing his game on the college tennis circuit in the United States before turning professional in May.

He has not looked back since and moves through to a clash against 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in round two.

"Looking back this will be great, but it's kind of disappointing not winning the last point and him retiring," said Norrie.

'But I'm really happy and looking forward to the next match. I'm loving it in New York, I'm stoked with myself.''

Edmund, only seven months older but much more experienced, overcame fatigue in his eighth match in 10 days to defeat 32nd seed Robin Haase 6-3 7-5 6-3.

Edmund arrived in New York on Saturday after a run to the semi-finals of the Winston-Salem Open, and he said: "The challenge was always just to keep the intensity high because I felt pretty tired."

He will now focus on rest and recovery ahead of a second-round clash with American Steve Johnson while the final British entrant, Aljaz Bedene, begins his campaign on Tuesday against young Russian Andrey Rublev.

Source: PA

