Konta marches into last four in Nottingham

16 June 2017 09:09

Johanna Konta moved closer to a first WTA title on home soil after booking a spot in the Aegon Open semi-final in Nottingham.

The British number one's rise to the top of the women's game has seen her win three tournaments on the main tour in the last 12 months, and she looks a good bet to add a fourth in front of a home crowd after seeing off Ashleigh Barty 6-3 7-5.

Konta will meet Magdalena Rybarikova in the last four after the Slovakian ended qualifier Kristie Ahn's run with a 6-4 6-1 win.

Donna Vekic and Lucie Safarova will battle it out in the other semi-final. Vekic cruised past Maria Sakkari 6-2 6-3, while Safarova needed three sets to see off Tsvetana Pironkova 6-3 0-6 6-4.

In s-Hertogenbosch second seed Kristina Mladenovic crashed out of the Ricoh Open.

The Frenchwoman was beaten 6-3 6-1 by Lesia Tsurenko, who now meets Anett Kontaveit after she needed just 59 minutes to beat Carina Witthoeft 6-3 6-1.

Ana Konjuh set up a clash with Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva after winning a marathon contest with Evgeniya Rodina.

The Croatian won 6-3 6-7 (4/7) 7-6 (12/10) in a clash lasting two hours and 40 minutes.

Vikhlyantseva, in contrast, barely broke sweat in a 6-3 6-2 win over Arantxa Rus.

Source: PA

