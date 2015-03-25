 
Kohlschreiber shrugs off injury concerns to reach second round in Kitzbuhel

01 August 2017 07:53

Philipp Kohlschreiber shrugged off his recent injury scare to book his place in the second round of the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel on Tuesday.

The German had abruptly retired when leading compatriot Florian Mayer in their semi-final in Hamburg last week blaming tightened muscles.

But he showed few ill effects as he battled to a 7-5 3-6 6-3 win over Argentina's world number 108 Facundo Bagnis in a match stretching over two hours.

Seventh seed Jiri Vesely saw off Yannick Hanfmann, a surprise finalist in Gstaad last week, 6-4 6-4 despite dropping his own serve once in the second set.

Sixth seed Jan-Lennard Struff beat veteran wild card Tommy Haas 6-3 7-6 (7/4), and there were also wins for Horacio Zeballos, Renzo Olivo, Gerald Melzer and Santiago Giraldo.

Source: PA

