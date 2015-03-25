Kevin Anderson to meet Alexander Zverev in final of Citi Open

Kevin Anderson has the chance to put more than a year of injury frustration behind him on Sunday in the final of the Citi Open.

The South African beat big-serving Jack Sock in the semi-finals of the Washington tournament on Saturday, setting up a showdown against Alexander Zverev.

Anderson, 31, hit 12 aces and saved all five break points he faced at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, winning 6-3 6-4 against America's Sock in just under an hour and a half.

The 15th seed, who has been troubled by knee, ankle, shoulder and hip problems, told the ATP Tour's official website afterwards: " It's a great start to the summer. It's obviously a very big tournament so I'm very pleased to be through to the final.

"For me it's really just about focusing on coming out tomorrow and really playing the kind of tennis I want to be playing.

"I feel like I'm on a great path - and if I continue to do that I'll give myself the best chance tomorrow,"

However, Zverev will be no pushover after the fifth seed beat Japan's Kei Nishikori by the same scoreline.

The 20-year-old German dropped only one point on his serve in a first set which lasted 28 minutes and did not let the advantage slip in the second, wrapping up victory over second seed Nishikori in an hour and three minutes.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.