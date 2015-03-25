Katy Dunne sees Wimbledon hopes ended with defeat in qualifying

Britain's Katy Dunne missed out on the chance to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw after being beaten 7-5 3-6 6-2 by Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium at the Bank of England Sports Centre in Roehampton.

The 22-year-old from Hemel Hemstead was looking to secure a place at SW19, having previously been handed wild-card entries by the All England Club, but despite a second-set recovery Dunne could not get past the world number 98.

Van Uytvanck, who was seeded second for the qualifying tournament, had opened up a 5-2 lead in the first set before Dunne rallied to level at 5-5, but then broke the Briton again to close out 7-5.

Dunne was able to continue her momentum at the start of the second set, where two early breaks put the Briton 3-0 ahead as she went on to tie the match.

Van Uytvanck, though, regrouped during the interval and returned in determined mood.

Dunne was broken in the opening game of the decider and then again to trail 0-3 as the Belgian made sure of victory in just under two hours.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.