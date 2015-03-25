Katie Boulter inspired by Leicester's title achievement

British newcomer Katie Boulter wants to spark Wimbledon celebrations to rival her beloved Leicester City's title party.

The Leicester-born 20-year-old loved every minute of the Foxes' stunning Premier League success and admits the against-all-odds achievement has become an inspiration to her.

Now Boulter launches her senior grand slam career at the most glamorous of all the majors, and she wants to deliver on the same level that Jamie Vardy did in Leicester's glory season.

Asked who ranked as her favourite player from Claudio Ranieri's 2015/16 miracle workers, Boulter said: "It would be Vardy surely."

She shares a similar underdog status with Leicester but incredibly the world number 235 is a shorter-odds prospect for glory, rated a 2,000-1 title shot rather than the 5,000-1 that some lucky punters got on her favourite football team.

Could she match up to Vardy's heroics at Wimbledon? Boulter certainly is not lacking in confidence and she said: "I would love to hope so but who knows."

She begins her campaign on Tuesday against American Christina McHale, a player who has won just three matches in her last 11 tournaments.

Sensibly, given her own inexperience, Boulter is addressing that test cautiously.

"Every player in the draw is going to be a good player so I'm just going to go out there and play my game and see what I can do against her," she said.

"I've put a lot of work in these last few years and it's coming to fruition so I'm pretty ecstatic about that and happy that everything's going well."

Source: PA

