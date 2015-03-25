 
Katie Boulter falls short on Wimbledon debut

04 July 2017 05:24

Great Britain's Katie Boulter came close to a shock debut victory at Wimbledon but ultimately came up short against American Christina McHale.

Boulter defied a gap of 178 places in the world rankings to lead by a set and then by a break in the decider, only for McHale to fight back and win 3-6 7-5 6-3.

Granted a wild card to make her first singles appearance in the main draw at the All England Club, Boulter will have been disappointed not to capitalise on what was a stirring opening performance.

Source: PA

