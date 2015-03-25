Karolina Pliskova saves match point before progressing at US Open

Karolina Pliskova's prayers were answered as she saved a match point before battling into the fourth round of the US Open.

The world number one, who reached the final last year, had been pushed to three sets in her previous round by qualifier Nicole Gibbs and admitted afterwards she was feeling the pressure.

She was in deep trouble at a set and 5-4 down, with Zhang Shuai serving for the match, but recovered to win 3-6 7-5 6-4.

Zhang held a match point in the 5-4 game but Pliskova trusted in her weapons and sent an unreturnable forehand fizzing down the line.

She said: "If you're match point down, you don't really think about what to play or if to hold it in the rally, so I didn't have any other choice. I just went through it and prayed that it's going to be in, and it was in."

Pliskova took over the number one ranking after Wimbledon despite falling in the second round and has not hit top form since.

Zhang more than played her part in this contest, using the angles well to drag Pliskova all over the court and matching her powerful opponent from the baseline.

After Pliskova won three straight games to take the second set, she was in trouble again at the start of the third but gradually made her extra clout count and with her 33rd winner came the relief of a place in the last 16.

The 25-year-old also had treatment to her left forearm during the match but does not believe it is a major problem, saying: "Hopefully it will be fine. It just felt a little bit tight during the match."

Pliskova next faces American Jennifer Brady and knows she needs to step up her game if she is to challenge for the title.

"I think I'm playing in quite big waves this tournament so far," said the Czech. "Sometimes I think I play good shots, good rallies, and then there is hundreds of mistakes and not a good shot.

"I think she just played very well today. She was going for her shots. I n the second set, I thought maybe she's not going to serve it out. I just stayed in the game. S he got a little bit tight, I think.

"I just try to fight even if my game is not 100 per cent, and it's not 100 per cent this week. But I'm winning, so that's the main thing."

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko is out after losing 6-3 6-2 to fellow 20-year-old Daria Kasatkina.

Ostapenko called for the doctor during the match and appeared to be feeling unwell, while she gave her opponent only the most cursory of handshakes at the end.

There was also disappointment for Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka, who beat defending champion Angelique Kerber in round one but fell 6-3 2-6 7-5 to Estonia's Kaia Kanepi on Saturday.

The 19-year-old fought back tears in her press conference as she contemplated her missed opportunity.

"I think I stressed myself a little bit after playing Kerber, and I just had more expectations with myself," she said. "So I think the next grand slams, if I happen to beat a really good player, I'm just going to take that one match at a time and just play within myself."

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina remains firmly in the race to finish the tournament as world number one after beating Shelby Rogers 6-4 7-5.

This is the first time the Ukrainian has reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows and she will face either Madison Keys or Elena Vesnina for a place in the quarter-finals.

American Coco Vandeweghe won a very close match on Arthur Ashe, defeating 10th seed Agnieszka Radwanska 7-5 4-6 6-4 after two hours and 56 minutes.

Vandeweghe had lost five of her previous six meetings with Radwanska but eventually powered her way through to a fourth-round clash with Lucie Safarova.

In the day's last contest, home favourite Madison Keys battled back from a set down to reach the last 16.

The 15th seed won eight of the last nine games to beat Elena Vesnina 2-6 6-4 6-1 in a match that finished at 1.45am local time.

Source: PA

