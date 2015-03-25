 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Karolina Pliskova has sights set on Wimbledon after Eastbourne success

01 July 2017 02:39

Karolina Pliskova cemented her status as one of the big favourites for Wimbledon by winning the Aegon International title in Eastbourne.

The Czech world number three defeated Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-4 to go one better than last year, when she was beaten in the final by Dominika Cibulkova.

Pliskova has been one of the stand-out players of the last 12 months, reaching her first grand slam final at the US Open.

The big-hitting 25-year-old was also a quarter-finalist at the Australian Open and a semi-finalist at the French Open and is now looking to reach the latter stages at Wimbledon for the first time having never been past the second round.

Referencing her near miss last year, Pliskova said on BBC1: " Definitely this feels better. I was hoping I could go one step further and lift the trophy and that's what I did.

"I feel quite okay on grass. I'm still waiting for some good results at Wimbledon but I reached the final here as well last year.

"I know it's going to be tough to do well in Wimbledon, a lot of matches this week, but I'm going to try."

Pliskova will hope to follow in the footsteps of the last Czech winner of the Eastbourne title, Jana Novotna, who went on to lift the Wimbledon trophy in 1998.

Wozniacki has also had a very good season but this was her fourth final and her fourth loss. "Fifth time's the charm," she said with a rueful smile.

Source: PA

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion

Feature 5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's second Test in Wellington to keep alive the three-game series against world champions New Zealand.