Jurij Rodionov changes underwear to maintain Wimbledon dress code

Austrian teenager Jurij Rodionov has become the latest player at Wimbledon to be served a reminder of the tournament's all-white dress code after he was reportedly instructed to change underwear.

The 18-year-old beat Australian Blake Ellis on Court 18 in the boys' singles on Thursday but only after having to change clothes before the match.

After identifying a possible problem, match umpire Phil Lodge asked Rodionov about the colour of his underpants, and when it became apparent they were dark blue a supervisor was called.

According to the New York Times, supervisor Lucy Grant told Rodionov: "This is the problem we have: If you're serving, the shorts could become visible."

The newspaper said she then requested for white underwear to be brought to the court.

Rodionov left the court to change, before returning to earn a 6-3 6-7 (4/7) 6-3 victory that sets up a match on Friday against French top seed Corentin Moutet.

Quoted about the episode, he said: "It was fine - I got more relaxed, actually. So I think it helped me."

Rodionov is not the first player at the 2017 championships to breach the dress code.

Boys' doubles top seeds Zsombor Piros and Wu Yibing had to change on Wednesday for a first-round match, due to wearing black underwear. They were knocked out of the tournament in the second round on Thursday.

Venus Williams caught the attention of officials when her bright pink bra straps became visible on the opening day.

The tournament's rules specify that any visible underwear must be "completely white except for a single trim of colour no wider than one centimetre".

Following a rain break, Williams returned to court in a different outfit that satisfied the dress code.

Williams, who has since gone on to reach the women's singles final, reacted to questioning about her clothing by saying: "I don't want to talk about undergarments. It's kind of awkward for me. I'll leave that to you. You can talk about it with your friends. I'm going to pass."

The dress code has sparked controversy in the past.

Roger Federer, who was once pulled up over orange soles on a pair of otherwise all-white tennis shoes, said in 2014: "My personal opinion, I think it's too strict. If you look at the pictures of Edberg, Becker, there was some colours, you know, but it was 'all white'."

In 2007, Russian-born French teenager Tatiana Golovin appeared on an outside court for her rain-delayed first-round match against Hsieh Su-wei, with red underwear visible beneath her dress.

Source: PA

