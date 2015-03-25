Julia Goerges recovers from slow start to reach quarter-finals of Citi Open

Julia Goerges came from behind to beat Alison Van Uytvanck and reach the quarter-finals of the Citi Open in Washington on Wednesday.

The fourth-seeded German recovered from a slow start to sink her Belgian opponent 3-6 6-3 7-6 (11/9) and set up a clash against Monica Niculescu or Patricia Maria Tig.

Romania's Niculescu made sure of her place in the last 16 with a 6-3 2-6 7-6 (9/7) victory over Japan's Nao Hibina.

France's Oceane Dodin defeated Italy's Sara Errani 3-6 7-5 6-1 to reach the last eight and Russia's Ekaterina Makarova did likewise by knocking out Monica Puig, of Puerto Rico, 6-2 6-4.

There were no surprises in the two first round games held over from Tuesday because of bad weather at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center as s econd seed Kristina Mladenovic won her game against Tatjana Maria 7-5 3-6 6-3, while Eugenie Bouchard beat Christina McHale 7-6 (8/6) 6-0.

Elsewhere, Sabine Lisicki defeated Valentini Grammatikopoulou 7-6 (9/7) 7-6 (7/5).

In the Bank of the West Classic in Stanford, Madison Keys won the all-American match against Caroline Dolehide 3-6 6-2 6-3.

Keys will face Lesia Tsurenko for a place in the California semi-finals, after the seventh seed progressed when Maria Sharapova pulled out of her second round clash with the Ukrainian because of a forearm injury.

Croatia's Ana Konjuh beat Russia's Natalia Vikhlyantseva 7-5 6-4 and will next face Spain's Garbine Muguruza, a 6-2 6-0 conqueror of America's Kayla Day.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.