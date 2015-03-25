 
Jordanne Whiley won Wimbledon wheelchair doubles while pregnant

29 July 2017 09:23

Jordanne Whiley, the Wimbledon wheelchair doubles champion, has announced she is expecting her first child.

The 25-year-old Paralympian was 11 weeks pregnant when she won Wimbledon with doubles partner Yui Kamiji earlier this month.

Whiley's partner of five years is Marc McCarroll, who is also her coach.

Whiley, a 10-time grand slam champion and two-time Paralympic bronze medallist, told The Mixed Zone: "It was planned. After Rio we decided we wanted a family.

"I thought, 'If we start trying in May I could still play Wimbledon', and it worked. But I had no idea how incredibly sick I'd be.

"I plan to come back in a year or 18 months. Obviously I'll have to see how I go. But I haven't ruled out the Tokyo Paralympics.

"I've been encouraged by seeing what Sarah Storey and Jess Ennis have achieved.

"It's definitely possible for mums to be elite sportswomen."

Source: PA

