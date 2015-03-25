John Isner overcomes scare at Winston-Salem Open

John Isner overcame a scare to advance to the third round of the Winston-Salem Open.

The big-serving American, seeded third, was two points away from defeat to Russian Andrey Kuznetsov in a second-set tiebreak before coming back to win 2-6 7-6 (7/5) 6-3.

There were so such issues for top seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who dropped seven games on the way to a 6-4 6-3 win over Dusan Lajovic.

Second seed Pablo Carreno Busta went crashing out as he lost a tight contest to Julien Benneteau.

The Frenchman won 7-6 (7/5) 6-7 (7/5) 6-3 top blow the bottom half of the draw wide open.

Isner's compatriot Steve Johnson made headway, beating Yen-Hsun Lu 6-4 6-3, though eighth seed Fernando Verdasco was beaten 3-6 7-5 6-4 by Argentina's Horacio Zeballos.

Kyle Edmund beat Daniill Medvedev 2-6 6-2 7-6 (8/6), Damir Dzumhur ousted ninth seed Gilles Simon 6-4 1-6 6-4 and Paolo Lorenzi beat Thiago Monteiro 2-6 6-4 6-4.

There were also wins for Andreas Seppi, Martin Fucsovics, Carlos Berlocq, Taylor Fritz, Borna Coric and Hyeon Chung.

Source: PA

