 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

John Isner overcomes scare at Winston-Salem Open

23 August 2017 05:08

John Isner overcame a scare to advance to the third round of the Winston-Salem Open.

The big-serving American, seeded third, was two points away from defeat to Russian Andrey Kuznetsov in a second-set tiebreak before coming back to win 2-6 7-6 (7/5) 6-3.

There were so such issues for top seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who dropped seven games on the way to a 6-4 6-3 win over Dusan Lajovic.

Second seed Pablo Carreno Busta went crashing out as he lost a tight contest to Julien Benneteau.

The Frenchman won 7-6 (7/5) 6-7 (7/5) 6-3 top blow the bottom half of the draw wide open.

Isner's compatriot Steve Johnson made headway, beating Yen-Hsun Lu 6-4 6-3, though eighth seed Fernando Verdasco was beaten 3-6 7-5 6-4 by Argentina's Horacio Zeballos.

Kyle Edmund beat Daniill Medvedev 2-6 6-2 7-6 (8/6), Damir Dzumhur ousted ninth seed Gilles Simon 6-4 1-6 6-4 and Paolo Lorenzi beat Thiago Monteiro 2-6 6-4 6-4.

There were also wins for Andreas Seppi, Martin Fucsovics, Carlos Berlocq, Taylor Fritz, Borna Coric and Hyeon Chung.

Source: PA

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed