Johanna Konta's Wimbledon defeat to Venus Williams in numbers

Britain's 40-year wait for a female singles champion at Wimbledon goes on after Johanna Konta lost to Venus Williams in the semi-finals.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the numbers behind Williams' 6-4 6-2 win.
Konta v Williams
7 - Aces - 1
4 - Double faults - 2
68 - 1st serves in (per cent) - 66
64 - 1st serve points won (per cent) - 79
33 - 2nd serve points won (per cent) - 65
0/2 - Break points won - 3/8
20 - Winners - 19
13 - Unforced errors - 9
48 - Total points won - 67
