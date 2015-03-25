Johanna Konta's Wimbledon defeat to Venus Williams in numbers

Britain's 40-year wait for a female singles champion at Wimbledon goes on after Johanna Konta lost to Venus Williams in the semi-finals.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the numbers behind Williams' 6-4 6-2 win.

Konta v Williams

7 - Aces - 1

4 - Double faults - 2

68 - 1st serves in (per cent) - 66

64 - 1st serve points won (per cent) - 79

33 - 2nd serve points won (per cent) - 65

0/2 - Break points won - 3/8

20 - Winners - 19

13 - Unforced errors - 9

48 - Total points won - 67

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.