Johanna Konta's run to the Wimbledon semi-finals in numbers

Johanna Konta will face seven-time grand slam champion Venus Williams on Thursday for a place in the Wimbledon final.

The 26-year-old is two victories away from becoming the first British woman to win Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the numbers around Konta's run.

1 - Singles matches Konta had won at Wimbledon before this year.

3 - Victories Konta has against Williams in five previous meetings with the American.

7 - Konta's current world ranking. She will rise to three if she wins Wimbledon.

8 - Times Konta has beaten a top-10 opponent in 2017. She has lost three.

28 - Aces served by Konta at this year's Wimbledon, one more than Williams and the most in the women's draw.

48 - Winners Konta hit against Simona Halep in Tuesday's quarter-final.

126 - World ranking Konta started with at Wimbledon in 2015.

1978 - The last time a British woman, also Wade, reached the singles semi-finals at Wimbledon.

2012 - The year Konta was granted a British passport. She was born in Australia and moved to England aged 14.

550,000 - Prize money in pounds sterling that Konta has earned by reaching the last four at Wimbledon.

Source: PA

