Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion in the women's singles since Virginia Wade.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the sixth seed's possible route to the final.

FIRST ROUND - Hsieh Su-wei

An early chance for Konta to put right her shock first-round exit to Hsieh at the French Open last month. The 31-year-old from Chinese Taipei recovered from a first-set drubbing to upset the world number seven, frustrating Konta with her unorthodox game. Hsieh reached the third round at Wimbledon in 2012.

SECOND ROUND - Donna Vekic

If Konta makes it past Hsieh, she will face another player who has got the better of her in recent weeks. Konta went into the final of the Aegon Open in Nottingham as the heavy favourite but lost to Croatian 20-year-old Vekic - a prodigious teenage talent better known in recent years as the girlfriend of Stan Wawrinka.

THIRD ROUND - Roberta Vinci

Konta is seeded to meet Italian veteran Vinci in the last 32. The 34-year-old, ranked 33, had a surprise run to the final of the US Open two years ago and has twice reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.

FOURTH ROUND - Petra Kvitova

The name all the top seeds were hoping to avoid was two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, who has made an astonishing return from the career-threatening hand injuries she suffered in a stabbing by an intruder at her home in December. The Czech loves grass and won the warm-up title in Birmingham.

QUARTER-FINALS - Simona Halep

French Open finalist Halep is most at home on clay but a first-round defeat at Wimbledon in 2015 was sandwiched by semi-final and quarter-final appearances. Konta has won both their meetings on hard courts but lost heavily in Britain's infamous Fed Cup clash with Romania in April.

SEMI-FINALS - Elina Svitolina

Fourth seed Svitolina has had a brilliant year, winning four titles on the WTA Tour and climbing from 14th in the rankings into the top five. The 22-year-old Ukrainian has won both her previous matches against Konta but can only boast two victories at Wimbledon in four previous appearances. Venus Williams and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko are both in her section of the draw.

FINAL - Karolina Pliskova

The top seed is Angelique Kerber, last year's runner-up to Serena Williams, but the German has had a miserable season and third seed Pliskova looks a more likely finalist. The big-hitting Czech reached her first grand slam final at the US Open last year and was a semi-finalist at the French Open despite struggling on clay. Her Wimbledon record is poor but she has had success on grass at other venues.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.