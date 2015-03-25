Johanna Konta's possible route to the Wimbledon final

Johanna Konta moved into the last 16 at Wimbledon on Friday with a 6-4 6-1 win over Maria Sakkari.

Konta is the first British woman into the fourth round of the singles since Laura Robson in 2013 and now the bookmakers' favourite for the title.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at who Konta might have to beat to become champion.

Fourth round: Caroline Garcia

Garcia beat Konta 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7/1) at Indian Wells in March but that was on a hard court and the Briton had won their previous two encounters comfortably. Garcia arrived here on a high after reaching a career-best grand slam quarter-final at the French Open in May but Konta has too many weapons for the world number 21 and will come through.

Quarter-final: Simona Halep

Halep, ranked world number two, should be at the All England Club with a first major title to her name but she fluffed her lines in the final at Roland Garros and has it all to prove on grass. The Romanian has only once reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon, in 2014, and while she is a high-class scrapper, Konta has a 2-0 record against her on the WTA Tour for a reason.

Semi-final: Venus Williams

With her sister Serena pregnant and absent from SW19, Venus Williams has the perfect opportunity to add to her seven grand slam titles. She is the only major champion left in the draw and knows how to handle the big occasion. Konta, however, beat the American at the Australian Open last year and any hint the 37-year-old is struggling with her movement, the Briton will exploit it to the full.

Final: Angelique Kerber

Kerber has not been the same player this year that won the Australian and US Opens in 2016 and it might be that Spaniard Garbine Muguruza or even big-hitting Coco Vandeweghe beat her to the final furlong. But the German does appear to be finding her rhythm and, if she makes it, will be in confident mood. The world number one has three grand slam finals under her belt to Konta's zero and there are few players with a greater fighting spirit. It will be a battle of attack versus defence, and a battle Konta can win.

Source: PA

