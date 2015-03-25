 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Johanna Konta withdraws from Hong Kong Open with foot injury

04 October 2017 12:54

Johanna Konta's hopes of qualifying for the WTA Finals have suffered another blow after she pulled out of next week's Hong Kong Open with a foot injury.

The British number one has lost her last five matches, most recently a 6-1 6-2 thrashing by Monica Niculescu in the opening round of the China Open on Sunday.

The move is said to be precautionary, with Konta still intending to play in the Kremlin Cup in Moscow the following week.

The 26-year-old said: "I'm very disappointed to have to withdraw from next week's Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open. I was really looking forward to being part of this fantastic event again and seeing more of the wonderful city of Hong Kong.

"I want to wish everyone involved in the tournament a happy and successful one. I look forward to hopefully seeing you all next year."

Despite her poor form, Konta is hanging onto the eighth and final qualifying spot for the WTA Finals in Singapore later this month, with her rivals so far unable to capitalise.

Kristina Mladenovic, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Coco Vandeweghe also lost early in Beijing, with Wuhan Open champion Caroline Garcia now looking the main danger.

Konta missed out on a debut appearance 12 months ago when Kuznetsova won the Kremlin Cup to overtake her at the last moment.

Source: PA

