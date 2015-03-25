Johanna Konta title dream ends as classy Venus Williams reaches Wimbledon final

'Over to you, Jo' screamed the headlines after Andy Murray left Johanna Konta carrying a nation's hopes alone.

But now it is over and out for Britain's hopes of Centre Court singles success at the weekend.

Konta began the day bidding to become Britain's first finalist in the women's singles for 40 years. That wait goes on.

Murray used to get mouth ulcers every Wimbledon because of the stress of being the home favourite, yet Konta had given the impression she was no more concerned about shouldering the burden than picking the next flavour of muffin to bake for her team.

Classic blueberry was the choice for semi-final day, her oven working nearly as hard as her serve.

A standing ovation and a wall of noise greeted Konta and her opponent Venus Williams, who has seen many things at Wimbledon in her 20 years of visiting but never before a British woman playing singles on the second Thursday.

Magdalena Rybarikova's first taste of a Wimbledon semi-final had disappeared in the flash of Garbine Muguruza's racket earlier.

Those lucky fans packed into Centre Court hoped and expected the same would not happen to Konta, who could take confidence from knowing she had won three of her previous five meetings against Williams.

Konta used to say Williams was her idol but has changed her tune in the last couple of years after becoming one of the American's rivals.

This was not a day to be a tennis ball, with both women among the hardest hitters on the WTA Tour.

While Konta's quarter-final against Simona Halep had been attack against defence, this was first-strike tennis.

Every Konta service hold was greeted with patriotic cheers, and when she forced two break points at 4-4, Centre Court fizzed with expectation.

But bang went the Williams serve not once but twice, and moments later the five-time champion had the first set.

How remarkable it is that Williams can still produce this level at 37, nearly a decade after her last grand slam title.

There was concern in the voices of those urging on Konta, and soon she was a break down in the second set as well.

The Konta second serve was taking a pounding while her forehand, which has been so solid this fortnight, had reverted to its former wayward incarnation.

Much of that was to do with the pressure exerted by Williams, who was bouncing around Centre Court like a spring lamb.

One match point came and went, then two, before on the third Williams landed her 19th winner, and those in the crowd who came hoping for home glory stood to acclaim a veteran in one of her finest hours.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.