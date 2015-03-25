 
Johanna Konta suffers early exit from Rogers Cup

10 August 2017 12:53

Johanna Konta let slip two match points as she was knocked out of the Rogers Cup by Ekaterina Makarova.

The British number one served for a straight-sets win in the second-round contest but eventually fell 5-7 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 to the world number 42 in almost two-and-a-half hours.

Seventh seed Konta battled back from a break down in the first two sets but could not recover after dropping her serve in the eighth game of the decider in Toronto.

Konta trailed 4-2 in the first but hit back to level at 4-4, before breaking to love to take the set.

Makarova went a break up early in the second set following a Konta double fault, but the Briton recovered to win the next four games to lead 5-2.

But when serving for the match, Konta sent a forehand long at 40-30 up and Makarova broke back.

Konta could not convert another match point in the next game as the Russian pulled back to 5-5 and then clinched the tie-break to force a decider.

The third remained on serve, without a single break point, until Makarova broke to go 5-3 up.

And despite Konta saving the first match point, she sent her return of serve long when facing the second as she made an early exit from the competition.

Source: PA

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.