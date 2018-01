Johanna Konta was forced to retire from the Brisbane International due to injury in her quarter-final clash with Elina Svitolina on Thursday.

Ukraine's Svitolina was leading 1-6 7-6 (8/6) 3-2 when Konta called time on her participation at the Pat Rafter Arena after seeking treatment two games earlier.

The British number one had looked in fine form, particularly in the first set, but will now turn her attention to getting fit for the Australian Open later this month.

Source: PA-WIRE

