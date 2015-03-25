 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Johanna Konta pulls out of Eastbourne semi-finals with spine injury

30 June 2017 11:39

Johanna Konta has suffered a scare ahead of Wimbledon after being forced to withdraw from her semi-final at the Aegon International with a thoracic spine injury.

The world number seven was in tears on Thursday evening after banging her head in a heavy fall at Eastbourne late in her win over top seed Angelique Kerber.

Speaking after the match, Konta said she had been given the all-clear to carry on in the tournament and was confident she would feel okay on Friday.

The best-case scenario is that the decision is precautionary, with potential title contender Konta due to play her opening match at Wimbledon on Monday against Hsieh Su-wei.

But it will undoubtedly be a blow to the 26-year-old, whose family home is in Eastbourne.

Konta had been due to face world number three Karolina Pliskova, while her withdrawal ends hopes of an all-British final, with Heather Watson playing Caroline Wozniacki in the other semi-final.

Konta will assess her Wimbledon prospects after a day of rest.

She told a press conference shown on Eurosport: "The m ost important thing for me is to look after my health in general.

"We made the decision based on the fact I'm still quite sore through my thoracic spine. Next week is Wimbledon but I make decisions for my health.

"I didn't sleep too well but I heard that's normal. It just didn't feel quite right. The most important thing is I rest well for the next 24 hours and then we'll see."

Source: PA

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion

Feature 5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's second Test in Wellington to keep alive the three-game series against world champions New Zealand.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battle...

Saturday's second Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy Murray in 2017

Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy ...

Andy Murray's sore hip is the latest in a string of health and injury problems the Scot has faced since becoming world number one last November.

Feature A closer look at the personalities under spotlight in Michael Garcia

A closer look at the personalities under spotlight...

Michael Garcia's report into the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding races might have failed to find the smoking gun some were

Feature Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up Unit...

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United