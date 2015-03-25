Johanna Konta pulls out of Eastbourne semi-finals with spine injury

Johanna Konta has suffered a scare ahead of Wimbledon after being forced to withdraw from her semi-final at the Aegon International with a thoracic spine injury.

The world number seven was in tears on Thursday evening after banging her head in a heavy fall at Eastbourne late in her win over top seed Angelique Kerber.

Speaking after the match, Konta said she had been given the all-clear to carry on in the tournament and was confident she would feel okay on Friday.

The best-case scenario is that the decision is precautionary, with potential title contender Konta due to play her opening match at Wimbledon on Monday against Hsieh Su-wei.

But it will undoubtedly be a blow to the 26-year-old, whose family home is in Eastbourne.

Konta had been due to face world number three Karolina Pliskova, while her withdrawal ends hopes of an all-British final, with Heather Watson playing Caroline Wozniacki in the other semi-final.

Konta will assess her Wimbledon prospects after a day of rest.

She told a press conference shown on Eurosport: "The m ost important thing for me is to look after my health in general.

"We made the decision based on the fact I'm still quite sore through my thoracic spine. Next week is Wimbledon but I make decisions for my health.

"I didn't sleep too well but I heard that's normal. It just didn't feel quite right. The most important thing is I rest well for the next 24 hours and then we'll see."

Source: PA

