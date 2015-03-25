 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Johanna Konta out of French Open after first round defeat to Hsieh Su-wei

30 May 2017 12:39

Johanna Konta's struggles on clay continued as she suffered a hugely disappointing defeat to Hsieh Su-wei in the first round of the French Open.

The seventh seed was looking for her first main-draw win at Roland Garros but this appeared a kind draw and she raced through the first set.

Hsieh, a 31-year-old from Chinese Taipei ranked 109, went into the match with little form to speak of, especially on clay.

But from unpromising beginnings she turned things around on Court Philippe Chatrier to win 1-6 7-6 (7/2) 6-4 and reach the second round here for only the second time.

Konta's remarkable improvement over the last couple of years does not yet extend to clay.

The 26-year-old is far from unique in finding movement on the surface troublesome, and she arrived in Paris with just three clay wins under her belt this season.

Konta wasted no time stamping her authority on proceedings, hitting the ball with customary clout off both forehand and backhand.

Hsieh was left helpless and, although she got on the board in the fourth game, the first set was over in just 24 minutes.

Hsieh fared better in the second set, with her unconventional game beginning to frustrate Konta and draw more errors.

Having won just five points in seven previous Konta service games, Hsieh should have broken at 4-3 but netted a routine smash with the court at her mercy.

The British number one then missed three chances to move 6-5 ahead and had to save a set point to force a tie-break.

Konta took the opening two points but Hsieh's clever use of slice and drop shots had given her the mental edge and she reeled off seven straight points to level the match.

Having been unable to break down Hsieh's game, Konta looked short of ideas and she soon found herself in real trouble.

Hsieh took two of three consecutive breaks and then saved four break points serving for the match, clinching it when Konta netted a return.

Source: PA

