Johanna Konta not ready to win Wimbledon, says Pam Shriver

29 June 2017 12:54

Britain's Johanna Konta is not even among the top 15 women that can win Wimbledon this year, according to former world number three Pam Shriver.

Konta has never gone further than the second round at the All England Club but has enjoyed a breakthrough 18 months after reaching the Australian Open semi-finals and quarter-finals in successive years, as well as the US Open last 16 in between.

And with Serena Williams' absence creating a wide-open women's field this summer, Konta has been installed as third favourite by some bookmakers to triumph at SW19.

Shriver, however, who made the semis three times at Wimbledon and won five doubles titles there, believes the expectation will weigh heavy at the world number seven's home tournament.

"Konta plays a tense game anyway. Wherever she plays she's kind of on edge," said Shriver, speaking on behalf of espn.co.uk.

"She's had a lot of help, as every athlete should, with how to manage the mental side, the emotional side. I don't think she's ready.

"I don't know if she'd be in my 10 to 15 possibilities. I don't think her current form is strong enough to warrant that.

"I think with the pressures of the home grand slam, I wouldn't put her in that."

Konta has the right game for grass, boasting a demon serve, potent forehand and neat touch on the rare occasions she moves to the net.

She also has, with the help of mind coaches, developed an impressive mental resilience but the 26-year-old is yet to thrive under pressure at Wimbledon.

"I think someday she will learn, just the way Andy Murray learned to manage it," Shriver said.

"You learn to do it better as your career goes along. Careers are so much longer than they ever were, so she has conceivably easily 10 to 12 Wimbledons. That's how she has to look at it.

"It's not about this year, it's about learning to manage all that is there for the homeland player at Wimbledon. But I don't think she'll have a great Wimbledon this year."

Source: PA

