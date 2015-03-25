Johanna Konta monitoring back injury and hopes to practice on Sunday

Johanna Konta is hoping to return to the court on Sunday following her fall at Eastbourne.

The British number one and potential Wimbledon title contender withdrew from her semi-final at the Aegon International against Kristyna Pliskova on Friday with a thoracic spine injury.

Konta had fallen heavily the previous evening on the brink of victory over world number one Angelique Kerber.

She was able to continue and won the match but the back injury she suffered put her Wimbledon campaign in doubt.

A statement from Konta's representative said: "We are seeking medical advice and monitoring the situation closely. Johanna is hoping to return to practice on Sunday and will assess the situation further at that point."

Konta, who is due to begin her campaign at the All England Club on Monday against Hsieh Su-wei, is seeded sixth, the highest for a British woman at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade.

Source: PA

