 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Johanna Konta monitoring back injury and hopes to practice on Sunday

01 July 2017 03:09

Johanna Konta is hoping to return to the court on Sunday following her fall at Eastbourne.

The British number one and potential Wimbledon title contender withdrew from her semi-final at the Aegon International against Kristyna Pliskova on Friday with a thoracic spine injury.

Konta had fallen heavily the previous evening on the brink of victory over world number one Angelique Kerber.

She was able to continue and won the match but the back injury she suffered put her Wimbledon campaign in doubt.

A statement from Konta's representative said: "We are seeking medical advice and monitoring the situation closely. Johanna is hoping to return to practice on Sunday and will assess the situation further at that point."

Konta, who is due to begin her campaign at the All England Club on Monday against Hsieh Su-wei, is seeded sixth, the highest for a British woman at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade.

Source: PA

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion

Feature 5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's second Test in Wellington to keep alive the three-game series against world champions New Zealand.