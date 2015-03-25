 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Johanna Konta makes third-round exit against Venus Williams in Rome

18 May 2017 03:54

Johanna Konta crashed out of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome at the third-round stage after a three-set defeat to Venus Williams.

The British number one was facing the American veteran for the first time since March, when victory sent her into the final in Miami.

But it was a different story on the Italian clay as Williams produced two emphatic sets to triumph 6-1 3-6 6-1 in just under two hours.

Fifth seed Konta had shown no ill effects from her first-round exit in Madrid last week with an easy second-round win over Yulia Putintseva.

But she was no match for Williams in a powerful first set in which the 36-year-old American broke twice whilst saving the solitary break point on her own serve.

Konta recovered well with a much more solid second set but Williams upped her game again in the third, seizing her only two break-point chances to wrap up a convincing win.

Source: PA

Feature How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?

How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?...

Huddersfield are one game away from a first promotion to the Premier League following their penalty shootout win against Sheffield

Feature Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsenal stay dependent on top 4 - Transfer News

Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsena...

There could be a mass exodus at Tottenham after their failure to win the Premier League title.

Feature Is Mourinho becoming the

Is Mourinho becoming the 'Desperate One'?...

Ever since Jose Mourinho sprinted along the Old Trafford turf with his arms pumping in joyous celebration following Porto's triumph

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in E...

Cristiano Ronaldo's opening goal for Real Madrid at Celta Vigo on Wednesday night was his 367th in Europe's top five leagues.

Feature Q&A on world number one Andy Murray

Q&A on world number one Andy Murray's dip in form...

Andy Murray's surprise second-round defeat to Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open on Monday continued a miserable start to the

Feature Rodriguez key to Mourinho

Rodriguez key to Mourinho's hopes of success next ...

It's fair to say James Rodriguez hasn't lit up the Bernabeu like many had hoped after his sensational form at the 2014 World Cup.