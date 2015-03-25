 
Johanna Konta lives up to top billing as she makes round four

07 July 2017 05:39

Title favourite Johanna Konta ensured British interest in the second week of Wimbledon with a comfortable third-round win over Maria Sakkari.

The sixth seed breezed past her Greek opponent 6-4 6-1 on Court number One to set up a meeting with Caroline Garcia of France.

"I'm very happy with that, it was gusty out there and wasn't easy," Konta told the BBC.

"I tried to take care of the simple things and compete hard.

"Everyone's a potential winner here. I am here to be involved until the very end and I am happy to still be here.

"The support is amazing. It's truly humbling and it's what we all dream of, to play on the biggest stage"

Garcia was a straight-sets winner over America's Madison Brengle, the conqueror of two-time winner Petra Kvitova in the previous round.

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka, in only her second tournament since returning to action after the birth of her son, dashed British hopes of more success with a thrilling win over Heather Watson.

British number two Watson took the first set but Azarenka raced through the second, and in a dramatic finale the Belarussian held her nerve to battle through 3-6 6-1 6-4.

Second seed Simona Halep of Romania was made to work hard by Shuai Peng of China before securing a 6-4 7-6 (9/7) victory.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, seeded four, also won in straight sets, 6-1 7-5 against Carina Witthoeft of Germany.

Slovakian eighth seed Dominika Cibulkova fell by the wayside, going down 7-6 (7/3) 3-6 6-4 to Ana Konjuh of Croatia.

Source: PA

