 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Johanna Konta lets advantage slip away to crash out in China

26 September 2017 01:24

Johanna Konta crashed out in her opening match at the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open as she lost 6-0 4-6 7-6 (7/3) to Australia's Ashleigh Barty.

The British fifth seed seemed to have survived an early scare, fighting back from losing the first set heavily to take the second before serving for the match and a place in the last 16, only to let Barty back into the contest.

Konta struggled for rhythm early on as she lost the first seven games, with Barty taking the opening set to love in the process.

The world number seven broke for 4-3 and saw out the second set, before breaking again early in the decider with a powerful forehand winner.

However, serving for the match at 5-4, Konta blew a 30-15 lead, sending a smash wide on break point.

World number 37 Barty took full advantage to force a third-set tie-break, which she dominated from the outside to progress.

Source: PA

Feature Five talking points ahead of Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham

Five talking points ahead of Apoel Nicosia v Totte...

Tottenham will look to take one step closer to the Champions League knock-out stages on Tuesday when they face Apoel Nicosia in Cyprus.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Five talking points ahead of Spartak Moscow v Live...

Liverpool play their second Champions League group match against Spartak Moscow in Russia on Tuesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Sha...

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.