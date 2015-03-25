Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

The pair have met five times before, with Konta winning three of the matches.

Here, Press Association Sport looks back at their past meetings.

September 2015, Wuhan Open, quarter-finals - Williams won 6-4 3-6 7-5

Konta and Williams met for the first time in Wuhan, China, just after the British player had made her big breakthrough by reaching the fourth round at the US Open. Konta served for the match at 5-3 in the deciding set but Williams fought back to win.

January 2016, Australian Open, first round - Konta won 6-4 6-2

The pair played again a few months later in Melbourne, where Konta came out on top in only one hour and 19 minutes. Williams had her left thigh heavily strapped and struggled with her movement. Konta went on to reach the semi-finals before losing to eventual champion Angelique Kerber.

August 2016, Bank of the West Classic, final - Konta won 7-5 5-7 6-2

Konta won the first WTA tournament of her career with victory over Williams in the final in Stanford, California. The American fought back from 4-1 down in the second set to force a decider but Konta moved ahead again early and this time did not let her lead slip. "She plays really well against me," said Williams.

March 2017, Miami Open, semi-final - Konta won 6-4 7-5

Two of the three times Konta has won titles she has beaten Williams along the way, which could bode well this week. Miami is her biggest title so far, and the semi-final victory over Williams was arguably her most impressive performance, with Konta matching her rival for pace and profiting from her extra mobility.

May 2017, Italian Open, third round - Williams won 6-1 3-6 6-1

Williams ended her losing streak to Konta in Rome in May. Clay is by far Konta's weakest surface and, although she fought back well in the second set, Williams' ability to withstand pressure on her serve proved the difference in the decider.

Source: PA

