Johanna Konta edged a marathon three-set battle with Donna Vekic to reach the third round for the first time at Wimbledon.

Konta saved two break points at the end of a nail-biting final set that lasted an hour and 19 minutes, and the British number one emerged a 7-6 (7/4) 4-6 10-8 victor.

Vekic was in tears as she embraced her opponent at the net on Centre Court while Konta goes through to face Greece's Maria Sakkari for a place in the last 16.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.