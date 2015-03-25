Johanna Konta gets off the floor to make the Eastbourne semi-finals

Johanna Konta followed victory over the reigning French Open champion by recovering from a fall to defeat the world number one on the same day at the Aegon International.

The 26-year-old had already impressed at Eastbourne in defeating Jelena Ostapenko 7-5 3-6 6-4 and was on her third match point against Angelique Kerber when she slipped, banged her head on the court and remained motionless for around five minutes.

With a wet towel placed around her forehead and her both screaming and crying, she appeared at risk of having to default the match on the brink of the semi-finals.

Following a stoppage of almost 10 minutes, Konta then recovered, earned a fourth match point, and broke Kerber to secure a 6-3 6-4 victory, continuing her promising form in the build-up to Wimbledon. She joined in the semi-finals fellow Briton Heather Watson, who had won her second match of the day only minutes earlier.

Like Watson, owing to rain delays on Tuesday and Wednesday, Konta was faced with the prospect of playing twice in the same afternoon in her pursuit of a place in the final four.

Next week she will compete as the first British woman ranked in the world's top 10 at Wimbledon since 1984, and on Thursday she repeatedly demonstrated why.

Against Ostapenko she recovered from a break down in third set to win the final four games, saving a break point in the last of those and watching her opponent rescue two match points before securing victory in two hours and 18 minutes. The 20-year-old Latvian, incidentally. had won her previous eight matches.

In her impressive defeat of Kerber, a two-time Grand Slam champion, she dominated the 29-year-old's serve before her slip, after which the German helped her before medical staff arrived.

That victory, which took one hour and 26 minutes, also ensured Britain has two female semi-finalists in this competition for the first time ever, and that she will next meet Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Friday.

In the other semi-final, the 25-year-old Watson will meet Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. She had already beaten defending champion Dominika Cibulkova to progress into the final eight to, with Konta, emulate the 1975 feat of Virginia Wade and Glynis Cole of being one of two British female quarter-finalists.

After defeating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 6-3, she convincingly took the opening set against Barbora Strycova 6-1. She then lost the second via the same margin, before rediscovering the momentum and taking the decider 6-4, therefore also reaching her first WTA semi-final since winning the Monterrey Open last year.

Number one seed Novak Djokovic had earlier overcome Donald Love 6-2 7-6 (11-9) of the US to secure a semi-final against Russia's Daniil Medvedev, a 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory over Young's compatriot Stve Johnson.

In the other men's semi-final, a further American was eliminated when John Isner lost 6-3 6-2 to Richard Gasquet, who meets fellow Frenchman Gael Monfils after he overcame Australian Bernard Tomic 7-6 (7-4) 6-0.

Also in the women's event, Wozniacki defeated Romanian Simona Halep 5-7 6-4 6-1, while Pliskova beat Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-7 (7) 6-2 6-4.

Source: PA

