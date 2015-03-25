 
Johanna Konta fit for Wimbledon after spine injury

02 July 2017 02:39

British number one Johanna Konta has said she intends to play at Wimbledon and is recovering well from injury.

Konta withdrew from her semi-final at the Aegon International against Karolina Pliskova on Friday because of a thoracic spine injury.

That sparked fears she might be ruled out of Wimbledon, where as sixth seed she is among the potential title contenders.

But like fellow Briton Andy Murray earlier in the day, she vowed to play at her home grand slam, ahead of a Monday opener against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei.

Konta said: "I'm definitely recovering really well. I'm taking it a day at a time. I practised today. I felt good.

"I'm definitely looking forward to playing my first round. Like Andy, I'd like to think that I'm fit enough to play seven matches, but I'm going to be taking it one at a time."

Source: PA

