 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Johanna Konta beats Ashleigh Barty to book semi-final spot in Aegon Open

16 June 2017 01:24

Johanna Konta moved closer to a first WTA title on home soil after booking a spot in the Aegon Open semi-final in Nottingham.

The British number one's rise to the top of the women's game has seen her win three tournaments on the main tour in the last 12 months, and she looks a good bet to add a fourth in front of a home crowd after seeing off Ashleigh Barty 6-3 7-5.

Konta, who has never got past the quarter-final stage in Nottingham, was in confident mood from the off, breaking her opponent in the third game and then claimed the first set with another break.

The second was nowhere near as comfortable, though, as Barty broke to take a 4-2 lead. Konta, though, regained her stranglehold on the game, winning five of the next six games to close the win out in straight sets, taking it on a fourth match point.

It sets up a last-four meeting with Magdalena Rybarikova or Kristie Ahn as she chases what would also be a first title on grass.

Before that, though, she returns to doubles action, teaming up with Yanina Wickmayer, the opponent she beat in the singles on Thursday.

Source: PA

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina

5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina...

England bring to a close their mini tour of Argentina on Saturday when they take on the Pumas in Sante Fe hoping to complete a 2-0 series triumph.

Feature Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time

Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time...

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has completed his big money move to Everton from Sunderland.

Feature Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers...

Floyd Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor in August is set to break all of boxing's box-office records.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.