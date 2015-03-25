Johanna Konta beats Ashleigh Barty to book semi-final spot in Aegon Open

Johanna Konta moved closer to a first WTA title on home soil after booking a spot in the Aegon Open semi-final in Nottingham.

The British number one's rise to the top of the women's game has seen her win three tournaments on the main tour in the last 12 months, and she looks a good bet to add a fourth in front of a home crowd after seeing off Ashleigh Barty 6-3 7-5.

Konta, who has never got past the quarter-final stage in Nottingham, was in confident mood from the off, breaking her opponent in the third game and then claimed the first set with another break.

The second was nowhere near as comfortable, though, as Barty broke to take a 4-2 lead. Konta, though, regained her stranglehold on the game, winning five of the next six games to close the win out in straight sets, taking it on a fourth match point.

It sets up a last-four meeting with Magdalena Rybarikova or Kristie Ahn as she chases what would also be a first title on grass.

Before that, though, she returns to doubles action, teaming up with Yanina Wickmayer, the opponent she beat in the singles on Thursday.

Source: PA

