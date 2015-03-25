 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Johanna Konta Beats Ajla Tomljanovic To Reach Quarter-finals In Brisbane

02 January 2018 11:43

Johanna Konta overcame a tough start to beat Ajla Tomljanovic and advance to the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International.

For the second game running the British number one fought back from losing the first set, eventually triumphing 4-6 6-1 6-4.

Konta, fresh from a tough opening round encounter with Madison Keys, struggled to find the same rhythm at the start and had difficulty protecting her usually dominant serve.

Tomljanovic, who had her boyfriend Nick Kyrgios watching on the side, broke Konta's serve four times, meaning when she held for just the second time herself, it was enough to take the first set.

But then Konta kicked in to gear, finding her range on serve while still causing damage on her opponent's, and won the second set 6-1.

She was having a comfortable time of it in the final set until a late rally from the Croatian, but Konta eventually served it out at the second attempt to set up a last-eight meeting with Elina Svitolina or Ana Konjuh.

Konta said on BT Sport: "It was a tough match, she played incredibly freely.

"There wasn't a lot in it but I am very happy to get through that. I didn't start off the way I wanted to. She played very well.

"I am taking it one match at a time, every match is a battle and I am sure the next one will be."

Source: PA-WIRE

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.