Johanna Konta Beats Ajla Tomljanovic To Reach Quarter-finals In Brisbane

Johanna Konta overcame a tough start to beat Ajla Tomljanovic and advance to the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International.

For the second game running the British number one fought back from losing the first set, eventually triumphing 4-6 6-1 6-4.

Konta, fresh from a tough opening round encounter with Madison Keys, struggled to find the same rhythm at the start and had difficulty protecting her usually dominant serve.

Tomljanovic, who had her boyfriend Nick Kyrgios watching on the side, broke Konta's serve four times, meaning when she held for just the second time herself, it was enough to take the first set.

But then Konta kicked in to gear, finding her range on serve while still causing damage on her opponent's, and won the second set 6-1.

She was having a comfortable time of it in the final set until a late rally from the Croatian, but Konta eventually served it out at the second attempt to set up a last-eight meeting with Elina Svitolina or Ana Konjuh.

Konta said on BT Sport: "It was a tough match, she played incredibly freely.

"There wasn't a lot in it but I am very happy to get through that. I didn't start off the way I wanted to. She played very well.

"I am taking it one match at a time, every match is a battle and I am sure the next one will be."

Source: PA-WIRE

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.