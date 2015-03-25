 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Johanna Konta advances to quarter-finals in Cincinnati

18 August 2017 12:53

Johanna Konta battled her way into the quarter-finals of the Western & Southern Open with victory over Dominika Cibulkova on Thursday night.

The seventh-seeded Konta won in straight sets, 6-3 6-4, but did not have it all her own way in a tough battle which took over an hour and a half.

Eleventh seed Cibulkova broke Konta twice and forced three further break points before Konta eventually advanced.

Konta will now face second seed Simona Halep in the quarter-finals. Konta beat Halep in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon earlier this year.

Source: PA

