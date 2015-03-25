Jo Durie urges home favourite Johanna Konta to ignore Wimbledon title talk

Jo Durie has told Johanna Konta to block out the hype if she wants to become Britain's first Wimbledon women's singles champion in 40 years.

Durie is still the last British woman to reach the quarter-finals at the All England Club after she beat a 15-year-old Steffi Graf to get there in 1984.

Now Konta is hoping to match Durie's run with a win over Caroline Garcia on Monday and take one step closer to repeating Virginia Wade's 1977 triumph.

Surprise exits for Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova have made Konta the tournament favourite and there are even mutterings of an historic British double, with Andy Murray still going strong in the men's draw.

Durie's advice to Konta is to ignore the excitement.

"I just hope Jo has ignored the papers and isn't watching the television," Durie told Press Association Sport.

"I'm sure she isn't. I used to try to block myself off from everything at Wimbledon. My family and my coach Alan Jones were very good at protecting me and keeping me in a bubble.

"I actively tried to avoid the radio and newspapers and so should Jo, but it's harder now with social media. People didn't even have a mobile phone when I played because they weren't invented.

"But Jo has a great team around her and she needs them at the moment."

On the prospect of Konta matching her run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals 33 years ago, Durie added: "It's another one of my records tumbling but I don't mind, it's about time someone else came up.

"Anyone who gets to the quarter-final can win this women's tournament so absolutely, Jo can win this."

First Konta must overcome Garcia, France's world number 21 who was once tipped by Andy Murray to become the finest female player in the world.

Garcia was pushing Maria Sharapova close at the 2011 French Open when Murray tweeted: "The girl sharapova is playing is going to be number one in the world one day caroline garcia, what a player u heard it here first."

Garcia is yet to fulfil Murray's lofty prediction but she is enjoying the best season of her career, having made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in May.

The 23-year-old also beat Konta 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7/1) only four months ago on the hard courts of Indian Wells, and the Frenchwoman hopes the pressure of performing in front of a home crowd might get to her opponent.

"The French Open has been difficult for me in the past but I don't know too much how she played in the past years here, so I don't know how she will react to everything," Garcia said.

"But it can be difficult, it can be also a lot of help, for sure. You just need to know how to manage it. It depends. There is pressure and there is also support."

Garcia's high-risk, baseline game can be a threat to any player but Konta was ruthless against Maria Sakkari on Friday and is expected to go through.

"Konta is a great player," Garcia added. "She has a great serve, great forehand and is a great mover. She is always wanting to put pressure on the opponent. It will be very difficult."

Source: PA

