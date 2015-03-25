Jelena Ostapenko beats Garbine Muguruza to reach semi-finals of Wuhan Open

Jelena Ostapenko won the battle of the grand slam champions against world number one Garbine Muguruza to reach the semi-finals of the Wuhan Open.

The clash between the French Open and Wimbledon winners was the most highly-anticipated of the day and it did not disappoint.

Muguruza got off to a flying start but Ostapenko turned things around and won the final six games in a 1-6 6-3 6-2 victory - her 19th three-set win of the season.

Ostapenko is the only seed left in a youthful semi-final line-up.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty continued her giant-killing run with her biggest scalp yet, knocking out third seed Karolina Pliskova 4-6 7-6 (7/3) 7-6 (7/2).

Barty looked like she might have blown her chance when she failed to serve out the match at 5-4 in the decider and then slipped to 0-30 serving to stay in the match.

But Pliskova could not take advantage and Barty, who next faces Ostapenko, dominated the tie-break to reach her first WTA Tour Premier 5 semi-final.

It has also been a dream week for Greek qualifier Maria Sakkari, who battled to a 7-6 (7/2) 7-5 win over France's Alize Cornet.

In the last four she will face France's Caroline Garcia, a 7-6 (7/3) 6-4 winner over Ekaterina Makarova.

Rain in Uzbekistan meant only two quarter-finals at the Tashkent Open were completed.

Second seed Timea Babos defeated Stefanie Voegele 6-3 6-4 while Aryna Sabalenka was a 7-6 (7/5) 3-6 6-1 winner over Kateryna Kozlova.

Source: PA

