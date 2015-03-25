 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Jankovic falls at first hurdle

12 June 2017 07:09

Jelena Jankovic suffered a shock defeat in the opening round of the Ricoh Open in 's-Hertogenbosch.

The experienced Serbian lost 6-3 7-5 to qualifier Petra Krejsova, who recorded her maiden WTA Tour main draw win.

Sixth seed Timea Babos was also dumped out as home favourite Arantxa Rus won 5-7 7-2 6-3.

Seventh seed Lesia Tsurenko made light work of Elise Mertens 6-4 6-1, while Camila Giorgi beat Varvara Lepchenko 6-2 6-7 (6/8) 6-2.

At the Aegon Open in Nottingham eighth seed Naomi Osaka was despatched 6-1 6-1 by American Kristie Ahn.

Johanna Konta's conqueror at the French Open Hsieh Su-wei beat Kristina Kucova 6-1 6-4, while Julia Boserup beat Laura Robson 6-4 6-3.

There were also wins for Jana Fett, Tsvetana Pironkova, Mada Linette and Yanina Wickmayer.

Top seed Konta begins her campaign on Tuesday in an all-British clash with Tara Moore.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.