Jankovic falls at first hurdle

Jelena Jankovic suffered a shock defeat in the opening round of the Ricoh Open in 's-Hertogenbosch.
The experienced Serbian lost 6-3 7-5 to qualifier Petra Krejsova, who recorded her maiden WTA Tour main draw win.
Sixth seed Timea Babos was also dumped out as home favourite Arantxa Rus won 5-7 7-2 6-3.
Seventh seed Lesia Tsurenko made light work of Elise Mertens 6-4 6-1, while Camila Giorgi beat Varvara Lepchenko 6-2 6-7 (6/8) 6-2.
At the Aegon Open in Nottingham eighth seed Naomi Osaka was despatched 6-1 6-1 by American Kristie Ahn.
Johanna Konta's conqueror at the French Open Hsieh Su-wei beat Kristina Kucova 6-1 6-4, while Julia Boserup beat Laura Robson 6-4 6-3.
There were also wins for Jana Fett, Tsvetana Pironkova, Mada Linette and Yanina Wickmayer.
Top seed Konta begins her campaign on Tuesday in an all-British clash with Tara Moore.
Source: PA